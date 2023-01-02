Australian shares commence 2023 lower; gold stocks gain on bullion strength

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on the first trading session of 2023 on Tuesday, while gold stocks were the only gainers buoyed by higher bullion prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.4% to 7,008.5 by 2342 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Friday.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ fell 0.9%, in-tandem with their overseas peers, with battery materials and technology company Novonix Ltd NVX.AX emerging as the top loser on the subindex, dropping about 3%.

Sector majors ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX, Xero Ltd XRO.AX, Computershare Ltd CPU.AX slid between 0.2% and 1.3%.

Banking stocks .AXFJ also shed 0.7%, with financial conglomerate Macquarie Group MQG.AX and lender National Australia Bank NAB.AX sliding 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Export-reliant miners and mining sub-index .AXMM fell 0.3%, on track for its third straight session of losses, even as iron ore prices firmed on Friday, with sector giant Rio Tinto RIO.AX dipping 0.3%.

Lithium miner Liontown Resources Ltd LTR.AX emerged as the top loser on AXMM, shedding over 4%.

Additionally, energy stocks .AXEJ plunged 1%, while oil prices rose last week with Brent crude LCOc1 rising nearly 3% to $2.45 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 firming more than 2% on Friday. Sector major Santos Ltd STO.AX shed 0.4%.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD maintained an upbeat sentiment after bullion prices edged up on Friday.

The country's largest gold miner Miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX gained 0.2%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 0.5%.

Markets in New Zealand were closed on Tuesday due to a public holiday.

