NVX

Australian shares commence 2023 lower; gold stocks gain on bullion strength

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 02, 2023 — 07:40 pm EST

Written by Jaskiran Singh for Reuters ->

Jan 3 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on the first trading session of 2023 on Tuesday, while gold stocks were the only gainers buoyed by higher bullion prices.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO fell 0.4% to 7,008.5 by 2342 GMT. The benchmark rose 0.3% on Friday.

Domestic technology stocks .AXIJ fell 0.9%, in-tandem with their overseas peers, with battery materials and technology company Novonix Ltd NVX.AX emerging as the top loser on the subindex, dropping about 3%.

Sector majors ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX, Xero Ltd XRO.AX, Computershare Ltd CPU.AX slid between 0.2% and 1.3%.

Banking stocks .AXFJ also shed 0.7%, with financial conglomerate Macquarie Group MQG.AX and lender National Australia Bank NAB.AX sliding 0.4% and 0.3%, respectively.

Export-reliant miners and mining sub-index .AXMM fell 0.3%, on track for its third straight session of losses, even as iron ore prices firmed on Friday, with sector giant Rio Tinto RIO.AX dipping 0.3%.

Lithium miner Liontown Resources Ltd LTR.AX emerged as the top loser on AXMM, shedding over 4%.

Additionally, energy stocks .AXEJ plunged 1%, while oil prices rose last week with Brent crude LCOc1 rising nearly 3% to $2.45 per barrel and U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude CLc1 firming more than 2% on Friday. Sector major Santos Ltd STO.AX shed 0.4%.

Bucking the trend, gold stocks .AXGD maintained an upbeat sentiment after bullion prices edged up on Friday.

The country's largest gold miner Miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX gained 0.2%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 0.5%.

Markets in New Zealand were closed on Tuesday due to a public holiday.

(Reporting by Jaskiran Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

((jaskiran.singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

NVX
RIO

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.