Australian shares close lower on global recession fears

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australian shares fell on Friday to post their second straight weekly decline, as a hawkish U.S. Federal Reserve and slowing economic activity in top trading partner China fuelled fears of a global recession.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.8% lower at 7,148.70 after a 0.6% drop on Thursday, with banks and miners leading the decline.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell said on Wednesday the U.S. central bank will deliver more interest rate hikes next year despite a possible recession in the United States, with rates expected to peak above 5%.

Data showing cooling inflation doesn't necessarily mean the central bank should slow down on rate hikes, said Azeem Sheriff, a market analyst at CMC Markets.

"We could potentially start to see a pivot in terms of positivity, the Santa rally could potentially come to an end," said Sheriff, forecasting a potential recession and consequent hit to corporate earnings next year.

After data showed worse-than-expected economic activity for November, China's top state planner said the economy needed "arduous efforts" to sustain the recovery in growth due to an adverse external environment and the global economy's loss of momentum.

In Australia, heavyweight financials .AXFJ fell 0.9%, leading losses on the bourse. The so-called "big four" banks fell between 0.8% and 1.3%.

Miners .AXMM dropped 0.8%, even as Dalian iron ore futures hit a six-month high. IRONORE/

BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX fell 0.6% and 1.4% respectively, while Rio Tinto RIO.AX jumped 0.8%.

Energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 0.4% as oil prices rose, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX up 0.3% and 0.1%, respectively. O/R

Among individual stocks, Aurizon Holdings AZJ.AX jumped as much as 4.3% after the country's largest rail freight operator said it would sell its East Coast Rail business to Magnetic Rail Group for A$425 million in cash.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed marginally higher at 11,603.66.

($1 = 1.4872 Australian dollars)

