Commodities
RIO

Australian shares close higher on mining boost

Contributor
Tejaswi Marthi Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as gains in mining and tech stocks eclipsed losses in gold names, while investors remained cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

By Tejaswi Marthi

May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as gains in mining and tech stocks eclipsed losses in gold names, while investors remained cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled 0.2% higher at 7,109.70, after Wednesday's 0.1% dip.

Concerns about higher inflation have loomed over global equity markets in recent weeks, and investors now await the monthly U.S. personal consumption report due on Friday to gauge price pressure. A higher reading could revive talk of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Miners in Australia .AXMM jumped 1.3% even though Chinese iron ore futures slumped, as gains in other essential metals such as copper were in focus. IRONORE/MET/L

"The slight bounce-back in commodities like copper, nickel and zinc overnight boosted the overall mining sector," said Deep Data Analytics Chief Executive Officer Mathan Somasundaram.

The mining trio of Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX gained between 3.8% and 1.2%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ advanced 1.6%, tracking their Wall Street peers as comments from Fed officials soothed inflation concerns.N

Shares of Xero XRO.AX rose 1.7%, extending gains into a second session, while Afterpay APT.AX climbed 1.2%.

"There has been a slight risk-off trade in the U.S., which brought bond yields under control, leading to a rise in tech stocks," Somasundaram said.

On the flip side, gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.2% after bullion prices declined overnight. GOL/

Sector heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX shed 2.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX50 .NZ50 fell 0.8% to 12,243.34. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd FPH.NZ was the top drag after the medical devices maker did not provide guidance for its fiscal 2022.

(Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Tejaswi.marthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

RIO BHP APT FPH

Latest Commodities Videos

    #TradeTalks: The factors that impact the price of water

    Veles Water CEO Lance Coogan joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss the factors that impact the price of water.

    May 17, 2021

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Commodities

    Explore

    Most Popular