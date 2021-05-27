Australian shares close higher on mining boost

By Tejaswi Marthi

May 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed slightly higher on Thursday, as gains in mining and tech stocks eclipsed losses in gold names, while investors remained cautious ahead of key U.S. inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled 0.2% higher at 7,109.70, after Wednesday's 0.1% dip.

Concerns about higher inflation have loomed over global equity markets in recent weeks, and investors now await the monthly U.S. personal consumption report due on Friday to gauge price pressure. A higher reading could revive talk of an early tapering by the U.S. Federal Reserve.

Miners in Australia .AXMM jumped 1.3% even though Chinese iron ore futures slumped, as gains in other essential metals such as copper were in focus. IRONORE/MET/L

"The slight bounce-back in commodities like copper, nickel and zinc overnight boosted the overall mining sector," said Deep Data Analytics Chief Executive Officer Mathan Somasundaram.

The mining trio of Rio Tinto RIO.AX, BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX gained between 3.8% and 1.2%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ advanced 1.6%, tracking their Wall Street peers as comments from Fed officials soothed inflation concerns.N

Shares of Xero XRO.AX rose 1.7%, extending gains into a second session, while Afterpay APT.AX climbed 1.2%.

"There has been a slight risk-off trade in the U.S., which brought bond yields under control, leading to a rise in tech stocks," Somasundaram said.

On the flip side, gold stocks .AXGD fell 1.2% after bullion prices declined overnight. GOL/

Sector heavyweights Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX shed 2.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX50 .NZ50 fell 0.8% to 12,243.34. Fisher & Paykel Healthcare Corp Ltd FPH.NZ was the top drag after the medical devices maker did not provide guidance for its fiscal 2022.

