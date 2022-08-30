Australian shares close higher on energy, tech boost

By Harish Sridharan

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australian shares settled higher on Tuesday, as Woodside Energy boosted energy stocks after declaring a record interim dividend, and tech heavyweights gained following a sharp sell-off in the previous session.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.5% higher at 6,998.3, recouping some of the losses suffered on Monday in its worst session since June 30.

On Monday, shares fell sharply after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's promise of policy "pain" to contain inflation quashed hopes that the U.S. central bank would ride to the rescue of markets as so often in the past.

"Energy producers and earnings-related announcements led today's rebound in the market," said Kunal Sawhney, chief executive officer of Kalkine Group.

"But for the rest of the week, the broader theme that is likely to shape market direction is Powell's comments, which were heavily and unequivocally tilted towards continued tighter monetary policy."

Shares of Woodside Energy WDS.AX rose 3.8% to their highest since July 2, 2019, before paring some gains to close up 1.5%.

The gas producer more than tripled its interim dividend payout and posted a five-fold increase in first-half profit on booming oil and gas prices and its takeover of BHP Group's BHP.AX petroleum arm.

The broader energy sub-index .AXEJ climbed 1.4%, also benefiting from higher oil prices. O/R

Meanwhile, BHP said its shareholders had sought inclusion of climate sensitivity analysis in financial statements from 2023, and consistency on climate policy. Shares of the company closed down 0.6%.

Shares of Mineral Resources MIN.AX hit a record high and topped gains on the benchmark index, a day after the company posted annual results. Brokerage Jefferies raised its price target for the stock, while UBS re-iterated its "buy" rating.

Technology shares .AXIJ jumped 1.8%, regaining some of the losses recorded on Monday.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 climbed 1.2% to 11,648.65.

Dairy producer a2 Milk Co ATM.NZ extended gains driven by better-than-expected annual results, and hit its highest since February.

(Reporting by Harish Sridharan in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((harish.sridharan@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.