BHP

Australian shares close higher on China hopes

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

November 29, 2022 — 01:06 am EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

By Navya Mittal

Nov 29 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Tuesday, led by miners, as rumours swirled that recent protests in several Chinese cities might prompt an earlier easing of strict COVID-19 restrictions.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.3% higher at 7,253.3, in line with a rally in broader global markets following reports that Chinese health officials would hold a news conference later in the day to discuss coronavirus control measures.

"The risks are floating to the downside as China's situation is a huge hindrance on the materials sector, which is of course Australia's main exports, affecting the share price of top Aussie miners," said Azeenm Sheriff, a CMC Markets analyst.

Miners .AXMM advanced 1.9% and were among the top gainers on the Australian benchmark index, as iron ore futures rallied after regulators in top steel producer China broadened equity financing channels for developers.

Sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue FMG.AX jumped more than 2% each.

Energy stocks .AXEJ edged higher, with Beach Energy BPT.AX adding 1.3%, while Santos STO.AX climbed 0.6%.

Gold stocks .AXGD closed 0.3% lower on weak bullion prices. Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, slipped 0.1%.

In other news, domestic buy-now-pay-later firms face fresh hurdles following a proposal to regulate the sector with the same law that covers credit card and mortgage providers and bans unsolicited credit-limit increases and requires background checks for most consumer lending.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.7% higher at 11395.35.

(Reporting By Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
BPT

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.