News & Insights

BHP

Australian shares close higher on China data-induced commodities surge

Credit: REUTERS/STEVEN SAPHORE

September 15, 2023 — 03:10 am EDT

Written by Ayushman Ojha for Reuters ->

By Ayushman Ojha

Sept 15 (Reuters) - Australian shares ended more than 1% higher on Friday, led by a surge in commodity stocks on better-than-expected Chinese economic data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 1.3% higher at 7,279.0 points, marking its best day since July 13. The benchmark index gained 0.5% on Thursday.

Data from the company's top trade partner China for retail sales and industrial output for August handily topped economists' forecasts, adding to the positive sentiment from expectations that monetary tightening campaigns by the world's biggest central banks were close to over. MKTS/GLOB

"We all have knowledge that China has an issue to deal with, but I think they're in a good position to deal with that and there is no way China is going to jeopardise the supply (from Australia)" said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Smoling expects the market to rally on any signal of the central banks pausing their tightening cycle.

"Inflation is under control and probably going to continue to come downward, which takes the pressure off the expectations of further rate rises by the Federal Reserve and the Reserve Bank of Australia," Smoling added.

Local miners .AXMM led the gains on the benchmark, jumping 2.9%, with sector majors BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advancing 3.5% and 3%, respectively.

Gold stocks .AXGD advanced 1.2%. Top gold miners Newcrest Mining NCM.AX and Northern Star Resources NST.AX rose 0.2% and 1.6% respectively. GOL/

Energy stocks .AXEJ advanced 1.7% with heavyweights Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX up 1.4% and 2.1%, respectively.

Financial stocks .AXFJ climbed 1%, while technology stocks .AXIJ added 1.9%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 finished 0.3% higher to end the day at 11,347.73 points.

(Reporting by Ayushman Ojha; Editing by Dhanya Ann Thoppil and Janane Venkatraman)

((Ayushman.Ojha@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
WDS

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.