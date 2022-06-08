Australian shares close higher on boost from mining and energy stocks

By Navya Mittal

June 8 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Wednesday, driven by energy and mining stocks on back of strong commodity prices, while financials extended their fall after a surprise central bank rate hike decision the previous day.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO ended 0.36% higher at 7,121.1, recouping some losses after Tuesday's 1.5% drop.

Asian stock markets were also trading higher, tracking a rally on Wall Street, but gains were kept in check by worries that aggressive central bank policy tightening would stifle global growth and raise the risks of stagflation. MKTS/GLOB

Energy stocks .AXEJ led the gains on the Australian benchmark index, jumping 4.2% to their highest since February 2020 on strong oil prices ahead of U.S. oil inventories data. O/R

Oil and gas majors Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX climb 5.6% and 3.4%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM gained 1.8%, with behemoths BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX advancing more than 2% each.

"Commodities are an inflation hedge. So, with metal and commodity prices where they are and the AUD still relatively weak, it is good for Australia," said Henry Jennings, a senior analyst and portfolio manager at Marcustoday Financial Newsletter.

Financials fell nearly 3% with the so called "big four" banks slipping between 2.04% and 5.7%.

Major lenders raised their home loan variable interest rates by 50 basis points per annum, a day after the central bank surprised markets with its hawkish tone.

Banks have the risk that net interest margins will shrink and competition will continue, followed by a further fall in housing that could lead to bad debt, Jennings said.

In other news, Atlas Arteria ALX.AX surged 16% after fund manager IFM Global Infrastructure Fund acquired a 15% stake in the issued securities of the toll road operator and hinted at a potential takeover attempt.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed almost flat at 11,266.24.

(Reporting By Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

