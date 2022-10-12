Australian shares close flat as banks offset miners' drag

By Roushni Nair

Oct 12 - Australian shares shed early gains to close flat on Wednesday as a slump in commodity stocks offset a jump in financials, with risk appetite also subdued ahead of upcoming U.S. inflation data.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO closed 0.04% higher at 6647.5, after having dropped in each of the three previous sessions.

Financial stocks .AXFJ snapped a four-session losing run to jump 1.9%, with the "big four" banks surging between 1.2% and 4.0%.

U.S. inflation data –– producer price data due later in the day and CPI data due Thursday –– is expected to keep the U.S. Federal Reserve on its aggressive interest rate hike path.

At face value, rate hikes tend to bode well for banks as it often leads to higher net interest margins and profitability.

"Financials have a chance to benefit if recession worries compel the Fed and other central banks to re-think their extremely stubborn hawkish monetary policy stance," said Kunal Sawhney, CEO of Kalkine Group.

Major central banks globally have been raising rates to curb inflation and are expected to continue to do so into next year, igniting fears the moves could lead to a recession.

Reserve Bank of Australia Assistant Governor Luci Ellis emphasized the country's , which is at least 2.5%, was a moving target and hard to determine at any stage of time, further limiting its usefulness for monetary policy.

Among commodity stocks, miners .AXMM lost 1%, with BHP BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX shedding between 0.8% and 3%.

However, Lake Resources LKE.AX jumped 2% after signing a lithium supply deal for a project in Argentina.

Energy stocks .AXEJ retreated 1.5% as oil prices remained pressured by demand woes in China due to tightening COVID-19 curbs. Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX fell 1.9% and 2.5%, respectively.

Queensland Pacific Metals QPM.AX soared 16.7% after General Motors GM.N said it will invest up to $69 million for a stake in the company.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 lost 0.8% to 10873.2.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Savio D'Souza)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.