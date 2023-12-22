News & Insights

WDS

Australian shares close flat ahead of US inflation data, but post weekly gain

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

December 22, 2023 — 12:47 am EST

Written by Roshan Thomas for Reuters ->

By Roshan Thomas

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares posted their fourth straight weekly gain on Friday, even as the market closed almost flat for the day ahead of a key U.S. inflation report as losses in financials countered gains in energy and mining stocks.

The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO settled 0.03% lower at 7,501.6, but rose 0.8% for the week. Markets in Australia and New Zealand will be closed on Dec. 25 and 26.

U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, as economic data fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy and revived investor risk appetite. .N

"The stronger Wall Street lead was largely offset today by some profit-taking ahead of the holiday break. This is because the index has already posted some healthy gains so far in December," said Tim Waterer, chief market analyst at KCM Trade.

Investors globally are awaiting the U.S. Commerce Department's personal consumption expenditures (PCE) report due on Friday, which will cover income growth, consumer spending and inflation.

"We expect to see a modest gain in the core PCE data tonight. However, any upside surprise could spook the market, which explains why there was fairly cautious tone on the ASX today," said Tim.

In Sydney, energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.5% as oil prices gained on tensions in the Middle East after Houthi attacks on ships in the Red Sea. Sector heavyweight Woodside WDS.AX was up 0.5%. O/R

Mining stocks .AXMM gained 0.2% on the back of improving iron ore and copper prices. Fortescue FMG.AX hit a record high, while BHP Group BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX were flat.

Financials .AXFJ dropped 0.2%. National Australia Bank NAB.AX, ANZ Group ANZ.AX and Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX fell, while Westpac WBC.AX closed flat.

Among individual stocks, Core Lithium CXO.AXdropped 21.2% as the miner considered winding down its mining operations in the Northern Territory due to falling lithium prices.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,634.43 in holiday-shortened trading.

(Reporting by Roshan Thomas in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Roshan.Thomas@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

WDS
BHP
RIO

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.