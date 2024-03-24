Australian shares climb to 2-week high as miners, financials shine

March 25 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose to their highest levels in two weeks on Monday, led by heavyweight financials and mining stocks, while investors await local inflation data due later in the week for further clues on the central bank's interest rate trajectory.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.7% at 7,825.70 points by 0029 GMT. The benchmark posted a weekly gain of 1.3% on Friday.

Investors are keenly awaiting the consumer price index (CPI) data due on Wednesday after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) stood pat on its interest rates last week and dropped its tightening bias.

Jobs data last week had showed that Australian employment rebounded sharply in February, while the jobless rate dived far below forecasts in a sign the labour market was still tight.

Mining stocks .AXMM gained as much as 1.3% on Monday, on the back of rising iron ore futures on prospects of improved demand in China. IRONORE/

Fortescue FMG.AX gained as much as 5.2% to touch its highest level since March 8. Shares of Rio Tinto RIO.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX gained as much as 1.4% and 1.1%, respectively.

Rate-sensitive financial stocks .AXFJ rose as much as 0.8%, their highest level since March 12. The "Big Four" banks gained between 0.3% and 1.1%.

Technology stocks .AXIJ rose as much as 1.5% to their highest level since Nov. 22, 2021.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to 12,056.85 points.

