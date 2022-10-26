Australian shares climb to 1-1/2-month high on miners, gold boost

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.3% at 6,833.50 points, as of 2347 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Wednesday.

Miners .AXMM climbed 2.3% and led gains on the local bourse even as global iron ore prices dropped overnight. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX advanced between 1% and 2.7%. IRONORE/

Australian gold stocks .AXGD surged 4% and were on track to hit their highest levels since Oct. 10, as bullion held its ground at a two-week high. GOL/

Shares of Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, advanced 2.9% and were poised to touch a three-week high on positive gold and copper production forecast for the December quarter.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 2.4% on the back of surging oil prices, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rising 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively. O/R

Financials .AXFJ dropped nearly 2%, a day after data signalled Australia's inflation raced to a 32-year high last quarter and stoked pressure for a return to more aggressive rate hikes by the central bank.

The 'Big Four' lenders fell between 1.5% and 3.4%.

Among individual stocks, Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AX slumped 10.2% as its Medlab Pathology business suffered a data breach that affected about 223,000 accounts.

Core Lithium CXO.AX slipped 8.9% after the deadline to conclude a term sheet with Tesla Inc TSLA.O as part of a deal to supply the electric vehicle maker with spodumene concentrate had passed without an agreement.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat at 11,051.96 points.

The country's central bank governor, Adrian Orr, said on Thursday that while the country was relatively well-positioned to meet challenges inflation remains too high.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.