BHP

Australian shares climb to 1-1/2-month high on miners, gold boost

Contributor
Upasana Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Jason Reed

Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print.

Oct 27 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday to scale their highest levels since mid-September, buoyed by gold stocks and miners, although weak performances among financials limited gains as investors weighed the country's hotter-than-expected inflation print.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.3% at 6,833.50 points, as of 2347 GMT. The benchmark closed 0.2% higher on Wednesday.

Miners .AXMM climbed 2.3% and led gains on the local bourse even as global iron ore prices dropped overnight. BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals FMG.AX advanced between 1% and 2.7%. IRONORE/

Australian gold stocks .AXGD surged 4% and were on track to hit their highest levels since Oct. 10, as bullion held its ground at a two-week high. GOL/

Shares of Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, advanced 2.9% and were poised to touch a three-week high on positive gold and copper production forecast for the December quarter.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 2.4% on the back of surging oil prices, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX rising 2.8% and 2.4%, respectively. O/R

Financials .AXFJ dropped nearly 2%, a day after data signalled Australia's inflation raced to a 32-year high last quarter and stoked pressure for a return to more aggressive rate hikes by the central bank.

The 'Big Four' lenders fell between 1.5% and 3.4%.

Among individual stocks, Australian Clinical Labs ACL.AX slumped 10.2% as its Medlab Pathology business suffered a data breach that affected about 223,000 accounts.

Core Lithium CXO.AX slipped 8.9% after the deadline to conclude a term sheet with Tesla Inc TSLA.O as part of a deal to supply the electric vehicle maker with spodumene concentrate had passed without an agreement.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 was flat at 11,051.96 points.

The country's central bank governor, Adrian Orr, said on Thursday that while the country was relatively well-positioned to meet challenges inflation remains too high.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

BHPRIOWDSTSLA

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters