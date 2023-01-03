Australian shares climb; subdued energy stocks cap gains

Jan 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares gained on Wednesday after ending at a near two-month low in the previous session, helped by gains across all sectors, while a fall in energy stocks on lower oil prices capped gains.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.9% to 7,008.2 by 2320 GMT. The benchmark fell 1.3% on Tuesday.

Bucking the dampened sentiment on Wall Street, technology stocks .AXIJ led the gains on the benchmark, jumping about 1.8%. ASX-listed shares of Block Inc. SQ2.AX was the top gainer on the sub-index, up more than 4%.

Sector majors Computershare Ltd CPU.AX and Xero Ltd XRO.AX rose 1% and 2.6%, respectively.

Traders globally also awaited minutes of the U.S. Federal Reserve's December policy meeting expected later in the day, as they try to gauge its interest rate hike path for 2023 that will set the tone for other central banks.

Financials .AXFJ rose 0.9%, with all of the so-called "Big Four" banks trading in the positive territory.

Lenders Commonwealth Bank of Australia CBA.AX and Westpac Banking WBC.AX rose 0.5% and 1.1%, respectively.

Export-reliant miners .AXMM rose 0.9% even as iron ore prices dropped overnight after data indicated China's factory activity shrank at a sharper pace in December on account of surging COVID infections disrupting production and curbing demand.

Heavyweights BHP Group BHP.AX, Rio Tinto RIO.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX gained between 0.3% and 0.8%.

Gold stocks also jumped 1.9% on higher bullion prices, with Newcrest Mining NCM.AX gaining 2.1%, while Northern Star Resources NST.AX rising 2.3%.

Additionally, energy stocks .AXEJ slipped 1.4%, after oil prices tumbled overnight on account of a weaker demand data from China and a subdued global economic outlook. O/R

Sector majors Woodside Energy Group WDS.AX and Santos Ltd STO.AX slipped 2.1% and 1.1%, respectively.

Across the Tasman Sea, New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.8% to 11,566.95.

