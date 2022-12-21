WDS

Australian shares climb on boost from U.S. consumer confidence survey

December 21, 2022 — 07:26 pm EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Dec 22 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Thursday, lifted by energy stocks, as a U.S. survey showed improving consumer confidence and easing inflation expectations from investors.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO added 0.7% to 7,164.1 by 2342 GMT. The benchmark rose 1.3% on Wednesday.

The upbeat moves were in line with global markets as they cheered the survey that showed U.S. consumer confidence at an eight-month high in December, and 12-month inflation outlook falling to 6.7%, the lowest since September 2021.

Local energy stocks .AXEJ rose 0.7% and was among the top gainers on the index after oil prices gained following a larger-than-expected draw in U.S. crude stockpiles. OIL/

Sector majors Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX added 1.5% and 0.4%, respectively.

Miners .AXMM gained 0.6% following gains in Chinese iron ore and steel futures. IRONORE/

Iron ore behemoths BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 0.5% and 0.7%, respectively.

Tech stocks .AXIJ climbed 1.4%, tracking gains on its Wall Street peers.

Financials .AXFJ added 0.7%. The so-called "Big Four" banks climbed 0.4%-1%.

Gold stocks .AXGD lost 0.6%, with the country's largest gold miner Newcrest Mining NCM.AX sliding 0.5%.

Meanwhile, ReadyTech RDY.AX lost 6.1% after co said Pacific Equity Partners (PEP) had withdrawn its updated buyout offer of A$4.50 per share for the company and was working on an alternative proposal.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to 11,526.07 points.

