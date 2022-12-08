BHP

Australian shares climb on boost from miners

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

December 08, 2022 — 07:15 pm EST

Written by Navya Mittal for Reuters ->

Dec 9 (Reuters) - Australian shares climbed on Friday after a three-session slide, as easing COVID-19 restrictions in top trading partner China boosted hopes for export demand revival.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO rose 0.4% by 2331 GMT, but was on track for its worst week since Sept. 30. S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.06%.

China on Wednesday announced the most sweeping changes to its resolute anti-COVID regime since the pandemic began three years ago, loosening rules that curbed the spread of the virus but sparked protests and hobbled the world's second-largest economy.

In Australia, miners .AXMM led the advance with a gain of 1.2%. The sub-index was on track for a sixth straight weekly gain.

Iron ore behemoths BHP BHP.AX and Rio Tinto RIO.AX climbed more than 1% each on Friday.

Financials .AXFJ edged higher, with the so called 'big four' up between 0.1% and 0.8%.

Tech stocks .AXIJ climbed 0.9%, tracking gains in their Wall Street peers as market participants saw a rise in weekly jobless claims as a signal that the pace of interest rate hikes could soon slow. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX rose nearly 3%, while network-as-a-service provider Megaport MP1.AX climbed 4% and led gains on the sub-index.

Separately, Nitro Software NTO.AX gained nearly 2% after it got a higher A$2 per-share offer with a scrip alternative from private equity firm Potentia Capital, matching a rival bid from KKR Inc's KKR.N Alludo.

Gold .AXGD and energy .AXEJ stocks slipped 0.3% and 0.4%, respectively.

Newcrest Mining NCM.AX, the country's largest gold miner, lost 0.8%, while oil and gas major Woodside Energy WDS.AX slid 0.1%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.1% to 11,631.89. The country's manufacturing sales volumes rose 3.1% in the third quarter.

(Reporting by Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Navya.mittal@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

BHP
RIO
KKR
WDS

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.