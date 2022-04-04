Australian shares climb as miners hit record high; RBA meeting in focus

By Navya Mittal

April 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares closed higher on Monday after a surge among lithium producers led mining firms to a record high, while gold stocks rallied as the threat of more Western sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine lifted safe-haven demand.

The S&P/ASX 200 .AXJO ended 0.27% higher at 7513.7 points, after posting a third straight weekly gain on Friday.

Global energy and commodity prices have surged this year on the prospect that Russia's invasion will intensify supply shortages.

The mining sub-index .AXMM led the gains with lithium miners IGO IGO.AX and Allkem AKE.AX hitting a record high.

Pilbara Minerals PLS.AX advanced as much as 7% while iron ore major Fortescue Metals FMG.AX added 3%.

While Russia-Ukraine peace talks dragged on, reports of Russian atrocities led Germany to say the West would agree to impose more sanctions in coming days.

The gold-sub index .AXGD climbed as much as 2.5% to scale a near three-week high even as bullion prices retreated slightly. Australia's largest gold miner Newcrest NCM.AX advanced nearly 2%.

"I think the companies that are making money now are the gold miners and some of these metal miners ... they are going to be sought after," said Brad Smoling, managing director at Smoling Stockbroking.

Investment manager Pendal Group PDL.AX, which topped the ASX 200 index with a 24% surge, got a A$2.4 billion ($1.80 billion) non-binding takeover offer from asset manager Perpetual PPT.AX.

Energy stocks .AXEJ rose as much as 1% as oil prices inched higher. Heavyweights Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX climb as much as 1.4% and 0.8%, respectively.

Markets awaited the Reserve Bank of Australia's rate decision due on Tuesday. While a Reuters poll found that the central bank is expected to hold rates at 0.1%, investors will also note its commentary on increasing price pressures.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 closed 0.3% lower at 12053.19.

(Reporting By Navya Mittal in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

