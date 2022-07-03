Australian shares climb 1.5% on banking, commodity boost

July 4 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose on Monday after falling for three straight sessions, as banking stocks rallied, with investors awaiting another potential 50 basis points (bps) rate hike by the Reserve Bank of Australia to tame runaway inflation.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO climbed 1.5% to 6,640.10 by 0049 GMT, after having shed 0.4% on Friday. Among global markets, Japan's Nikkei .N225 was up 0.6%, while S&P 500 E-minis futures EScv1 were down 0.57%.

Financial stocks .AXFJ led gains on the Australian benchmark with a jump of 1.5%. The so-called "Big Four" banks climbed between 1.8% and 2.3%.

Investors' focus is on the Australian central bank's decision on Tuesday, with a Reuters poll finding that it will deliver another 50 bp interest-rate hike and mark the first time it has ever raised the cash rate by that magnitude at consecutive meetings.

Gold stocks .AXGD advanced 2.6%, with sector major Newcrest Mining rising 3.1%.

Mining .AXMM and energy stocks .AXEJ followed suit to gain 0.4% and 1.8%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ added 1.5%, tracking a strong finish on Wall Street on Friday, ahead of the long holiday weekend. .N

Australia-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX soared 6.2% and Life360 Inc 360.AX rose 5.6%.

Link Administration LNK.AX said it will not recommend Canadian cloud-based software firm Dye & Durham Ltd's DND.TO lowered takeover bid but agreed to continue to engage with it. Its shares were flat.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 1.2% to 10,876.98.

(Reporting by Himanshi Akhand in Bengaluru; editing by Uttaresh.V)

((Himanshi.Akhand@thomsonreuters.com))

