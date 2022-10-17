Australian shares climb 1% on banking, tech boost

Oct 18 (Reuters) - Australian equities rose more than 1% on Tuesday, as banking and technology stocks outperformed the index after Britain reversed course on an economic plan, while miner Rio Tinto RIO.AX traded higher despite tempering its annual iron ore shipments.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 1.2% at 6,743 points, as of 0005 GMT. The benchmark closed 1.4% lower on Monday.

The mining sub-index .AXMM gained 1.2%, with BHP Group BHP.AX and Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX each advancing more than 1%.

Shares of Rio Tinto RIO.AX climbed 0.6% even as the miner downgraded its forecast for shipments after its third-quarter iron ore deliveries fell amid weak global demand, particularly in top metals consumer China.

Lifting sentiment, Rio said in a separate statement it would "modernise" a nearly 50-year-old agreement with Wright Prospecting to develop the Rhodes Ridge iron ore project.

Gold miner St Barbara SBM.AX dropped to hit its lowest level in seven years after it slashed production outlook for the year.

The Reserve Bank of Australia expects to raise interest rates further over the coming months, its deputy governor said, adding the bank can achieve a similar rise in rates to its global peers through smaller hikes.

Australian markets tracked Wall Street's overnight rally after a financial policy reversal in Britain spurred risk appetite in investors. .N

Financials .AXFJ led gains on the bourse with a 1.6% jump. Australia's "Big Four" banks rose between 1.4% and 2%.

Data solutions company Hub24 HUB.AX posted its biggest intraday jump in 2-1/2 years after a strong quarterly update.

Tech stocks .AXIJ advanced nearly 3% to jump most since Oct. 5.

Shares of Tyro Payments TYR.AX rose 3.2% after the payment terminals firm confirmed it was approached by Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX, among others, for a potential takeover.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.8% to 10,876.82 points.

The country's annual inflation accelerated 7.2% in the third quarter, exceeding expectations and just below three-decade highs.

(Reporting by Anan Ashraf in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Anan.Ashraf@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.