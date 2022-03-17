Australian shares boosted by energy, mining stocks; set for best week in 13 months

March 18 (Reuters) - Australian shares rose for a third straight session on Friday, keeping the benchmark index on course for its best week in 13 months, as investors weighed economic consequences of the U.S. Federal Reserve's aggressive interest rate stance.

The S&P/ASX 200 index .AXJO was up 0.3% at 7,270.50, as of 2337 GMT, with mining and energy stocks leading the advance. The benchmark has gained nearly 3% so far this week in what could be its best week since February last year.

The U.S. central bank announced a quarter of a percentage point increase to near-zero interest rates on Wednesday and projected six more similarly sized rate hikes this year, sparking worries about the effect on economic growth. MKTS/GLOB

In Australia, miners .AXMM climbed 1.4% on strong iron ore prices, but were set for a second straight weekly drop weighed down by gyrating commodity prices. IRONORE/

Sector heavyweights Rio Tinto RIO.AX, Fortescue Metals Group FMG.AX and BHP Group BHP.AX rose between 1% and 2.5% on Friday.

Energy stocks .AXEJ gained nearly 3% on surging oil prices amid fears of supply shortage in the coming weeks due to sanctions on Russia. O/R

Major oil and gas explorers Woodside Petroleum WPL.AX and Santos STO.AX advanced 4.7% and 2.6%, respectively.

Technology stocks .AXIJ tracked their U.S. peers higher. The sub-index has added 1.7% so far this week, heading for its biggest weekly gain in seven months. .N

ASX-listed shares of Block Inc SQ2.AX jumped 8.7%, while WiseTech Global WTC.AX was up 1.3%.

On the downside, financials .AXFJ slipped after a three-day winning streak, but were on track for their best week since February last year.

Healthcare stocks .AXHJ fell 0.7%, dragged down by a 0.9% drop in biotech giant CSL Ltd CSL.AX.

In other news, Australia's competition watchdog said it would not pursue any action at this stage on logistics firm Qube Holdings' QUB.AX acquisition of a bulk grain terminal in New South Wales. Qube's shares were down 0.3%.

New Zealand's benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 rose 0.7% to 12,079.06, and was set for its best week since early February.

(Reporting by Upasana Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

((Upasana.Singh@thomsonreuters.com))

