Australian shares at record high as benign inflation brings forward rate-cut view

By Sneha Kumar

Jan 31 (Reuters) - Australian shares jumped to a record close on Wednesday, boosted by financials and healthcare stocks, as soft domestic inflation data prompted markets to bring forward bets for rate cuts this year.

The S&P/ASX 200 benchmark index .AXJO closed 1.1% higher at 7,680.7, rising for the eighth straight session. For the month, the benchmark climbed 1.2% in its third consecutive monthly gain.

Data showed inflation in Australia slowed more than expected in the final quarter of last year to hit a two-year low. This led the market to price in an even chance of a rate cut in May, compared with 30% before the data came. 0#RBAWATCH

The Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) is scheduled to deliver its first policy decision of the year next Tuesday.

"A much-welcomed set of soft CPI figures has brought forward expectations for the RBA's first (rate) cut to arrive as early as May," said Matt Simpson, a senior market analyst at City Index.

"And that (CPI data) has boosted financials as homeowners will be under less strain, and loan demand could rise."

Financials .AXFJ were the biggest gainers in the benchmark index, advancing 1.5% to end at their highest since April 2015. The "Big Four" banks gained between 1.3% and 1.5%. The banking index added 5% in January, marking its third straight monthly gain.

Health stocks .AXHJ climbed for the fourth session and closed 1.2% higher, with biotech giant CSL CSL.AX settling at its highest level in more than seventh months. For January, the sub-index added 4.3% in its third straight monthly gain.

Energy stocks .AXEJ climbed 1.6%, with Woodside Energy WDS.AX and Santos STO.AX adding 1.7% and 1.2%, respectively.

Heavyweight miners .AXMM advanced 0.4%. The sub-index fell 5.7% in January, marking its worst month since last February.

BHP Group BHP.AX gained 0.5% on Wednesday and Rio Tinto RIO.AX rose 0.4%.

In New Zealand, the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index .NZ50 fell 0.4% to 11,872.1.

