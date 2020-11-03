Australian Sept retail sales fall 1.1%

Swati Pandey Reuters
Australian retail sales fell 1.1% in September from the month earlier, official data showed on Wednesday, although a solid rise in quarterly sales still augered well for the recession-stricken economy.

The monthly decline was led by household goods and food retailing, though both industries continue to trade at elevated levels compared to same time last year, according to data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS).

In volume terms, turnover jumped 6.5% in the September quarter from the June quarter.

