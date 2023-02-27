Australian securities regulator sues Mercer Super alleging greenwashing

Feb 28 (Reuters) - Australian securities regulator said on Tuesday it was taking legal action against corporate super funds firm Mercer Superannuation for allegedly misleading members about the sustainability of some of its retirement investment options.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission (ASIC) said this was its first ever court action against alleged greenwashing conduct.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)

