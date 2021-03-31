Australian securities regulator bans sale of binary options to retail clients

Adds details on ASIC's ban, Commissioner's statement

April 1 (Reuters) - Australia's securities regulator said on Thursday it has banned the sale of binary options to retail clients after it found that trading in these options is likely to result in significant detriment for them.

The ban would take effect from May 3, and will remain in force for 18 months, after which it could be extended or made permanent, the Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said in a statement, adding that its reviews in 2017 and 2019 showed that about 80% of retail clients lost money trading binary options.

The order would protect retail investors at a time of 'heightened vulnerability', ASIC Commissioner Cathie Armour said.

These options, between an issuer and the client, have an 'all-or-nothing' payout under a binary option contract that is determined by whether or not a specified event occurs in a specified time.

It can include an event related to movements in the price of a financial product or a market index.

The regulator said the 'all or nothing' payoff structure of these options, the short contract duration on average and negative expected returns all increased retail investors' chances for losses.

It estimated that retail clients suffered net losses of A$490 million ($371.86 million) in 2018 from trading these options.

($1 = 1.3177 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Rashmi.Ashok@thomsonreuters.com; +918061822604;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.