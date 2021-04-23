Australian Scientist Craig Wright Claims Creatorship Of Bitcoin

(RTTNews) - An Australian computer scientist, Craig Wright, has made headlines after claiming the creation of Bitcoin and suing Bitcoin Shop Inc (BTC-USD) for copyright infringement, reported Reuters.

Wright, Chief Scientist at nChain was allowed by the London High Court to file a lawsuit against Cobra, the publisher of Bitcoin.Org. the whitepaper that laid the groundwork for the world of cryptocurrencies.

As of now, the genesis of Bitcoin is credited to the pseudonym, Satoshi Nakamoto, whose identity is still a mystery, which this claim could resolve.

"The case will turn on whether the court is satisfied that Dr. Wright did indeed author - and owns the copyright in - the White Paper and, therefore, that he is Satoshi Nakamoto," said Simon Cohen, Wright's lawyer at Ontier.

However, Wright's claim has been denied by Cobra, another pseudonym, who contacted the plaintiff's lawyers, Ontier, saying, "Bitcoin.org isn't based in the UK and Craig's copyright claims over the whitepaper can be easily verified to be false ...,"

Cobra went on to add, " "We've been threatened to take down the Bitcoin white paper by someone who obviously isn't the inventor of Bitcoin (if he was, that would make him the 25th richest person in the world, which he obviously isn't).

Bitcoin has seen a surge in the last couple of years and if Dr. Wright can prove himself to be the mysterious creator of the cryptocurrency, he can become one of the richest in the world.

Contradicting this idea, Coinbase reflected that Bitcoin is so popular because of the mystery surrounding its creator. So, unveiling the name might make the prices collapse.

On Thursday, Cobra tweeted, "If I have to give up my pseudonymity to defend Satoshi's whitepaper, arguably the most important paper of the 21st century, then so be it."

