Australian Rules-Fan returns Franklin's 1,000th AFL goal ball

March 28 (Reuters) - Sydney Swans forward Lance "Buddy" Franklin has been reunited with the ball he used to kick his 1,000th career goal in the Australian Rules top flight after a supporter who caught it returned it to him on Monday.

Thousands of Swans fans swamped the Sydney Cricket Ground in celebration on Friday when the 35-year-old became the first player in 26 years -- and the sixth overall -- to reach the landmark figure.

Alex Wheeler, a Swans fan in the crowd on Friday, said that he sustained bruises as he caught the ball before rushing out of the SCG and heading home to keep the it safe.

"I had a few stubbies that night and went to the pub after, but got paranoid that someone would get it from my house so went home pretty early. It was always my intention to get it back to the Swans and Buddy," Wheeler told reporters.

A delighted Franklin reflected on his landmark goal, which came after a run of injuries over the years.

"It was just a special moment to have those people who have been through everything with me for the last 18 years," Franklin said. "It meant the world to me to have them there.

"I was lapping it up (the attention from fans) to be honest, there was a little bit of carry on ... It was just a special moment, I absolutely loved it."

Wheeler received a pair of boots, a Swans jersey and another ball, all signed by Franklin, in return for the ball.

(Reporting by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Peter Rutherford )

