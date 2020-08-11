Australian Rules-AFL condemns 'inappropriate' locker-room behaviour

MELBOURNE, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The Australian Football League has moved to put an end to "inappropriate" locker-room behaviour after two Richmond Tigers players were caught on camera groping a team mate.

The players were spotted touching a team mate's genitals in two separate incidents as they stood in a circle and sung the club's song following wins in recent weeks in the Australian Rules top flight.

The footage, which showed the player trying to brush his team mates' hands away, has spread widely on social media and triggered criticism from an employment lawyer.

AFL boss Gillon McLachlan said the league "condemned the behaviour" and would hold briefings with club CEOs, coaches and team managers.

"We ... need to learn from what happened and ensure that everyone across the AFL understands that we must have working environments that are free from any form of inappropriate conduct or sexual harassment," he said in a statement.

"What we saw in recent times with players from a number of clubs touching each other inappropriately is clearly not the standard of high performance in the workplace that we could - or should - accept."

The Richmond players apologised to their team mate last week, with one saying it was a "stupid action".

Richmond coach Damien Hardwick said the affected player had not taken offence at his team mates' actions but added it was a "poor look" and would not be tolerated at his club.

(Reporting by Ian Ransom; Editing by Peter Rutherford)

