Australian Retirement Trust Exits Cleanaway Stake

Cleanaway Waste Management Ltd. (AU:CWY) has released an update.

Australian Retirement Trust Pty LTD, previously a substantial holder in Cleanaway Waste Management Limited, has ceased to hold a significant stake in the company as of May 21, 2024. No changes in associations with the substantial holder were reported, and all details were provided by authorized signatory Joshua King on May 23, 2024.

