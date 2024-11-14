Australian Retirement Trust Boosts Stake in Bapcor Ltd

Bapcor Ltd (AU:BAP) has released an update.

Australian Retirement Trust Pty Ltd has increased its substantial holding in Bapcor Ltd, raising its voting power from 7.399% to 8.590% through acquiring additional fully paid ordinary shares. This change signifies a growing stake and influence in Bapcor by the Australian Retirement Trust, reflecting potential confidence in the company’s prospects.

