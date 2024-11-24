Australian Retirement Trust Acquires Major Stake in Nine Entertainment

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.
Don't Miss our Black Friday Offers:
- Unlock your investing potential with TipRanks Premium - Now At 40% OFF!
- Make smarter investments with weekly expert stock picks from the Smart Investor Newsletter
Australian Retirement Trust Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited, acquiring a 5.009% voting power with 79,434,198 fully paid ordinary shares. This significant stake underscores the growing interest and confidence in Nine Entertainment’s market potential.
For further insights into AU:NEC stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.
Trending Articles
- ‘There’s More Room to Run,’ Says Top Analyst About MicroStrategy Stock
- ‘Time to Get Out,’ Says Goldman Sachs About Nio Stock
- ‘Expect Further Slowdown,’ Says Top Investor About Nvidia Stock
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.