Australian Retirement Trust Acquires Major Stake in Nine Entertainment

November 24, 2024 — 09:48 pm EST

Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited (AU:NEC) has released an update.

Australian Retirement Trust Pty Ltd has become a substantial holder in Nine Entertainment Co. Holdings Limited, acquiring a 5.009% voting power with 79,434,198 fully paid ordinary shares. This significant stake underscores the growing interest and confidence in Nine Entertainment’s market potential.

