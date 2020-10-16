Opthea, an Australian Phase 3 biotech developing VEGF inhibitors for wet AMD, raised $128 million by offering 9.5 million ADS equivalents at $13.50, below the as-converted last close of its shares on the ASX (OPT). The ADS equivalents offered consisted of 8.6 million ADSs and pre-funded warrants to purchase 0.9 million ADSs, sold to certain investors. Because its offering contained warrants, Opthea will be excluded from Renaissance Capital's stats.



Opthea plans to list on the Nasdaq under the symbol OPT. Citi and SVB Leerink acted as joint bookrunners on the deal.

The article Australian retinal disease biotech Opthea prices US IPO at $13.50 originally appeared on IPO investment manager Renaissance Capital's web site renaissancecapital.com.



Investment Disclosure: The information and opinions expressed herein were prepared by Renaissance Capital's research analysts and do not constitute an offer to buy or sell any security. Renaissance Capital's Renaissance IPO ETF (symbol: IPO), Renaissance International ETF (symbol: IPOS), or separately managed institutional accounts may have investments in securities of companies mentioned.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.