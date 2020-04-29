Australian retailer Woolworths' supermarket sales jump on panic buying

April 30 (Reuters) - Woolworths Group Ltd WOW.AX reported an 11.3% rise in third-quarter supermarket sales on Thursday, led by a surge in demand for groceries and household goods as consumers stockpiled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia's largest supermarket chain said sales at its supermarket division, its biggest money earner, rose to A$11.17 billion from A$10.03 billion a year earlier.

Comparable sales at the division grew to 10.3%, compared with an Easter-adjusted figure of 4.2% growth last year.

(Reporting by Rashmi Ashok and Anushka Trivedi in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi and Shounak Dasgupta)

