Australian retailer Woolworths' supermarket sales jump on panic buying

Rashmi Ashok Reuters
Anushka Trivedi Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

Woolworths Group Ltd reported an 11.3% rise in third-quarter supermarket sales on Thursday, led by a surge in demand for groceries and household goods as consumers stockpiled due to the coronavirus outbreak.

Australia's largest supermarket chain said sales at its supermarket division, its biggest money earner, rose to A$11.17 billion from A$10.03 billion a year earlier.

Comparable sales at the division grew to 10.3%, compared with an Easter-adjusted figure of 4.2% growth last year.

