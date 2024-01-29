Australian retail shift into reverse in December

Adds quotes from ABS and an analyst, market pricing on RBA, market reaction

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales flipped into reverse in December as shoppers restrained themselves after a big splurge the month before, while annual growth in spending slowed to lows last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Retail sales slid in December 2.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis, after rising 1.6% in November as Black Friday bargains brought spending forward, data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed on Tuesday.

Analysts had looked for a drop of at least 1% in December.

Sales of A$35.2 billion ($23.27 billion) were up just 0.8% from a year earlier, the slowest pace since August 2021 when COVID lockdowns paralysed parts of the country.

An annual rate of 0.8% is typically only seen in recessions and considered very weak given the country's rapid population growth.

"This shows that underlying retail spending remains subdued when we look through the volatile movements over recent months in the lead up to Christmas," said Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics.

The pressure on household budgets is one reason that financial markets are almost certain the Reserve Bank of Australia will not hike interest rates next week in the first policy move of the year and are looking for a cut in August with more than 70% conviction. 0#RBAWATCH

The Australian dollar AUD=D3 were little changed at $0.6620, while three-year bond futures YTTc1 hit a high of 96.34 before settling back at 96.31, up 5 ticks on the day.

Interest rates have risen by 425 basis points to a 12-year high of 4.35% since May 2022, and consumers have been curtailing spending on discretionary goods amid elevated costs of living and high mortgage payments.

The December report showed that the drop in sales were driven by discretionary goods, with spending on household items down 8.5%, more than reversing a 6.5% gain the prior month.

Consumers also spent less on everything but food, although spending on food just edged up 0.1%.

Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia, noted retail volumes are likely to have been close to flat in the quarter, making little contribution to economic growth.

"Tighter policy settings are working to restrain demand, and growth in retail sales over the first half of the year is likely to be quite patchy."

($1 = 1.5124 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Wayne Cole; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Lincoln Feast.)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.