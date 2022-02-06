Australian retail sales surge record 8.2% in Q4

SYDNEY, Feb 7 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales surged by a record in the December quarter as the end of coronavirus lockdowns unleashed a wave of pent-up spending, delivering a major boost to economic growth.

Figures from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Monday showed retail sales rose 8.2% when adjusted for inflation in the quarter to A$93.2 billion ($65.90 billion). That was easily the largest increase on record and beat forecasts of 8.1%.

The ABS said spending on clothing, footwear and personal accessories rose 43.1%, while cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services gained 18.8%, department stores 25% and household goods 9.0%.

($1 = 1.4142 Australian dollars)

