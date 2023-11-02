Australian retail sales sputter as shoppers turn frugal

Adds quotes from ABS official in paragraphs 6-7, background

SYDNEY, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales volumes ticked up in the September quarter, yet sales per person still saw the largest annual drop on record as shoppers turned frugal in the face of cost of living pressures and high borrowing costs.

The Reserve Bank of Australia has raised interest rates by a whopping 400 basis points to an 11-year high of 4.1% and about 90% of the economists polled by Reuters expect it to restart the tightening campaign next week, ending four months of steady outcomes, given inflation is proving hard to tame.

Ben Dorber, ABS head of retail statistics, said non-food related industries drove the rise in volumes last quarter, led by department stores, household goods and clothing.

"These industries benefitted from drier and warmer-than-usual weather throughout the quarter. Combined with continued and frequent discounting activity, sales were higher, particularly for hardware and gardening items, and clothing."

However, annual volumes are lower despite strong population growth, which was running at more than 2%, as high inflation and borrowing costs sapped the consumers' spending power.

"While the stronger than expected retail sales figures don’t hurt the risk of a hike, they are likely due to temporary factors and may unwind either through or after the critical end-of-year trading period," they said in a note to clients.

