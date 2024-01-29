News & Insights

Australian retail sales slam into reverse in December

Credit: REUTERS/DAVID GRAY

January 29, 2024 — 07:39 pm EST

Written by Wayne Cole for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales slammed into reverse in December as shoppers restrained themselves after a big splurge the month before, while annual growth in spending slowed to lows last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) out on Tuesday showed retail sales slid in December 2.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis, after rising 1.6% in November as Black Friday bargains brought spending forward. Analysts had looked for a drop of at least 1% in December.

Sales of A$35.2 billion ($23.27 billion) were up just 0.8% from a year earlier, a result typically only seen in recessions and considered very weak given the country's rapid population growth.

($1 = 1.5124 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Wayne Cole; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)

((Wayne.Cole@thomsonreuters.com; 612 9171 7144; Reuters Messaging: wayne.cole.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.