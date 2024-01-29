Australian retail sales slam into reverse in December

SYDNEY, Jan 30 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales slammed into reverse in December as shoppers restrained themselves after a big splurge the month before, while annual growth in spending slowed to lows last seen during the COVID-19 pandemic lockdowns.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) out on Tuesday showed retail sales slid in December 2.7% on a seasonally adjusted basis, after rising 1.6% in November as Black Friday bargains brought spending forward. Analysts had looked for a drop of at least 1% in December.

Sales of A$35.2 billion ($23.27 billion) were up just 0.8% from a year earlier, a result typically only seen in recessions and considered very weak given the country's rapid population growth.

($1 = 1.5124 Australian dollars)

