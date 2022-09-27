Australian retail sales rise 0.6% in August to beat forecasts

Australian retail sales boasted another strong month in August as shoppers spent on household goods and eating out, another sign consumers were proving resilient to red-hot inflation and rising interest rates.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics on Wednesday showed retail sales rose 0.6% in August from July to a record A$34.9 billion ($22.38 billion).

That topped forecasts of a 0.4% increase and left sales up a huge 19.2% on August last year when many shops were shut due to coronavirus lockdowns.

