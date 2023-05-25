News & Insights

Australian retail sales flat in April, miss forecasts

May 25, 2023 — 09:38 pm EDT

Written by Stella Qiu for Reuters ->

SYDNEY, May 26 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales were flat in April as consumers, in the face of high cost of living and rising interest rates, curbed spending on food and eating out.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Friday showed retail sales were unchanged in April from March, when they rose 0.4%. Analysts had looked for a 0.2% growth.

Sales of A$35.26 billion ($23.92 billion) were up 4.2% from a year earlier, slowing from the 5.4% growth in March.

