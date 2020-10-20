Australian retail sales fall again in Sept-preliminary data

SYDNEY, Oct 21 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales slipped 1.5% in September from the month before, preliminary data showed on Wednesday, with the most populous state of New South Wales leading the falls.

There were declines in turnover in food retailing and household goods last month though both these sectors continue to trade at levels well above September 2019, the data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) showed.

The preliminary estimate shows sales during the September quarter rose 6.8%, following a 2.3% fall in the June quarter.

The ABS will release the final estimate on Nov. 4.

(Reporting by Swati Pandey Editing by Shri Navaratnam)

