Australian retail sales bounce in January, trend still weak

SYDNEY, Feb 29 (Reuters) - Australian retail sales rebounded in January after a slump the previous month, though annual growth in spending remained anaemic as high interest rates and costs of living ate into spending power.

Data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics (ABS) on Thursday showed retail sales rose 1.1% in January from December, when they dived a revised 2.1% due to consumers pulling back on spending after Black Friday sales in November.

Analysts had looked for a bounce of 1.5%, though the series has been very volatile in recent months as spending habits changed.

Sales of A$35.7 billion ($23.18 billion) were also up just 1.1% from a year earlier, a weak result given the country's rapid population growth.

"Looking through the recent volatility, the underlying trend in retail sales remains weak, with turnover broadly unchanged since September last year," said Sean Langcake, head of macroeconomic forecasting for Oxford Economics Australia.

"We expect momentum in consumer spending will be patchy over 2024. There will be some relief later in the year as tax cuts come through and the RBA eases policy in Q4. But in the interim, spending growth will be modest."

The sluggish retail sales meant consumer spending would not add much to the economic growth in the fourth quarter, with data on Thursday also showing investment on equipment and machinery fell 0.1% on the quarter, likely a drag on the economy.

Economists expect another subdued quarter of overall economic growth of just 0.1% to 0.2%, and there is a risk that the economy shrank last quarter. The fourth-quarter gross domestic product report is due next Wednesday.

The January retail sales report showed that most sectors recorded a rebound apart from food retailing. Spending in cafes, restaurants and takeaway food services rose 1.3% thanks to large sporting events like the Australian Open tennis tournament.

Spending on household goods bounced 2.3% after a tumble of 8.2% in December.

($1 = 1.5124 Australian dollars)

(Reporting by Stella Qiu and Wayne Cole; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

