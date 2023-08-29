Australian regulators spell out expectations from ASX over trading software overhaul

Adds background in paragraphs 2-3, details on letter in paragraph 4, chairman's quote in paragraph 5

Aug 30 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator and the central bank on Wednesday jointly voiced their expectations from ASX's ASX.AX interactions with the advisory group that will guide the bourse operator around its trading software replacement.

In March this year, the Australian Securities and Investment Commission (ASIC) began investigating an oversight related to ASX's failed replacement of the Clearing House Electronic Subregister System (CHESS) software.

The letter urges ASX's two units – ASX Clear Pty Limited and ASX Settlement Pty Limited – to resource, consult and engage with the advisory group in "good faith and in the public interest", ASIC said.

