Australian regulator warns big banks to control risky lending

SYDNEY, June 17 (Reuters) - Australia's banking watchdog has asked the country's big banks to give assurances they are lending responsibly and managing risks in their home loan books amid sky-rocketing house prices and signs of increased risky lending, regulators said Thursday.

The Council of Financial Regulators also warned that it was discussing "policy options" that could be used to address risks if growth in household debt substantially outpaced that in income.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) was keeping a close watch on banks' lending standards, the council added in a statement. APRA forms the council alongside the Department of the Treasury, the central bank and the corporate regulator.

"APRA has written to the largest (banks) to seek assurances that they are proactively managing risks within their housing loan portfolios, and will maintain a strong focus on lending standards and lenders' risk appetites," the council said.

Household debt in Australia, where wage growth has remained stubbornly low, is already one of the highest in the world at over 180% of income and over 120% of GDP.

Near zero interest rates, a relaxing of prudential oversight over the past few years, and an enormous monetary expansion in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic have already pushed house prices in capital cities to about 10% above their previous 2017 peaks.

Even so, the council said "overall lending standards in Australia remain sound".

