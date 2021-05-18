Australian regulator warns banks to improve market risk modeling

SYDNEY, May 18 (Reuters) - Australia's prudential regulator told banks on Tuesday to improve their reporting of risks not included in internal value at risk (VAR) models, which are used to determine their levels of regulatory market risk capital.

"These VaR models rarely completely capture all of a bank's traded market risk," the Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said in a letter.

"APRA expects (banks) to hold sufficient capital for RNIV, to deal with risks which are not captured by the risk engine, as well as event risks that could adversely affect the relevant bank business," the letter said.

The regulator said it had observed weaknesses in some bank's risk modeling risk management frameworks and inconsitencies in the way banks were applying capital "add-ons" for such gap risks.

(Reporting by Paulina Duran in Sydney; Editing by Kim Coghill)

