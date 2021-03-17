Australian regulator to tighten criteria for banking licences

March 18 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator said on Thursday it will set stricter requirements for companies to be granted a banking licence and increase scrutiny of new entrants in the market.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it had begun a consultation process on its new approach, which will focus on longer term sustainability of firms over the short-term aim of getting a licence. (https://bit.ly/2NvpzvK)

