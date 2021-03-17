Australian regulator to tighten criteria for banking licences

Contributor
Shashwat Awasthi Reuters
Published

Australia's banking regulator said on Thursday it will set stricter requirements for companies to be granted a banking licence and increase scrutiny of new entrants in the market.

March 18 (Reuters) - Australia's banking regulator said on Thursday it will set stricter requirements for companies to be granted a banking licence and increase scrutiny of new entrants in the market.

The Australian Prudential Regulation Authority (APRA) said it had begun a consultation process on its new approach, which will focus on longer term sustainability of firms over the short-term aim of getting a licence. (https://bit.ly/2NvpzvK)

(Reporting by Shashwat Awasthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Christopher Cushing)

((Shashwat.Awasthi@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

Learn More

More from Reuters