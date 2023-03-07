Australian regulator to probe digital platforms' expansive ecosystems

March 8 (Reuters) - The Australian competition regulator said on Wednesday it would probe the country's growing ecosystem of digital platform service providers as part of a five-year inquiry into the sector.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said consumers and businesses are becoming increasingly dependent on products and services offered by digital platforms such as Alphabet GOOGL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Meta META.O and Microsoft MSFT.O, and it's crucial to examine how the digital giants are expanding their reach.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.