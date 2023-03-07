Australian regulator to monitor rapid growth in digital platforms sector

Updates with details on probe and background

March 8 (Reuters) - The Australian competition regulator said on Wednesday it would probe the country's fast-evolving ecosystem of digital platform service providers as part of a five-year inquiry into the sector.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission (ACCC) said consumers and businesses are becoming increasingly dependent on products and services offered by digital platforms such as Alphabet GOOGL.O, Amazon AMZN.O, Apple AAPL.O, Meta META.O and Microsoft MSFT.O, and it's crucial to examine how these giants are expanding their reach in the country.

The regulator said it will look into procedures adopted by the sector such as creating confusing interfaces known as "dark patterns", which can "manipulate users into taking certain actions", as well as conditional service offerings, also known as "tying", that restrict access to particular services.

ACCC also published an issues paper, seeking feedback from consumers, businesses and relevant stakeholders concerning the investment choices made by digital platforms and the potential effect on competition and consumers.

This follows the ACCC announcing in January that it had conducted a sweep to identify misleading testimonials and endorsements by social media influencers across a range of digital platforms.

(Reporting by Riya Sharma in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)

((Riya.Sharma@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.