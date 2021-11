Nov 30 (Reuters) - Australian securities regulator has filed six civil penalty proceedings against Westpac Banking Corp WBC.AX alleging widespread compliance failures across its business over many years, the regulator said on Tuesday.

(Reporting by Sameer Manekar in Bengaluru)

