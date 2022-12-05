Australian regulator takes Telstra to court over false internet speed claims

December 05, 2022 — 09:19 pm EST

Dec 6 (Reuters) - Australian corporate regulator has taken the country's top telecom firm Telstra Corp TLS.AX to court over alleged false claims to customers about upload speed provided by its cheaper broadband offering, Belong, the regulator said on Tuesday.

