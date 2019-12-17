Australian regulator takes NAB to court for charging fees for no service

Adds background, details of court case

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Australia's markets watchdog on Tuesday said it commenced court action against National Australia Bank NAB.AX for charging fees for no service and for failures in disclosing fees appropriately.

The Australian Securities & Investments Commission's case stems from a government-ordered inquiry last year that found entrenched misconduct at major financial institutions.

NAB and its big banking peers have had to dole out billions of dollars to compensate aggrieved customers, with NAB alone setting aside a A$2.09 billion ($1.42 billion) pot.

"NAB engaged in unconscionable conduct from at least May 2018 by continuing to charge ongoing service fees to certain customers," ASIC said in a statement.

Fees for no services offences could invite a maximum penalty of A$250,000 per breach, while unconscionable conduct and misrepresentation A$1.7 million to A$2.1 million a breach, ASIC said.

The regulator added that NAB did not stop charging fees to its customers until February this year.

NAB did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

($1 = 1.4736 Australian dollars)

(Reporting By Rushil Dutta in Bengaluru; Editing by Tom Hogue and Sam Holmes)

((rushil.dutta@thomsonreuters.com; +91-80-6749-1130;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.