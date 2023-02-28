Australian regulator sues Terracom for alleged breach of whistleblower provisions

March 1 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator on Wednesday said it commenced civil penalty proceedings against coal miner TerraCom Ltd TER.AX, its managing director and former chairpersons for alleged breaches of the whistleblower provisions.

Shares of the company were down nearly 4% in early trade.

(Reporting by Savyata Mishra in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna Chandra Eluri)

((Savyata.Mishra@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.