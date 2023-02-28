TER

Australian regulator sues Terracom for alleged breach of whistleblower provisions

February 28, 2023 — 06:47 pm EST

Written by Savyata Mishra for Reuters ->

March 1 (Reuters) - Australia's corporate regulator on Wednesday said it commenced civil penalty proceedings against coal miner TerraCom Ltd TER.AX, its managing director and former chairpersons for alleged breaches of the whistleblower provisions.

Shares of the company were down nearly 4% in early trade.

