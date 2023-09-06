News & Insights

US Markets
PYPL

Australian regulator sues PayPal unit over unfair term in small business contracts

Credit: REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

September 06, 2023 — 06:26 pm EDT

Written by Roushni Nair for Reuters ->

Sept 7 (Reuters) - Australia's securities regulator said on Thursday it will take PayPal's PYPL.Olocal arm to court alleging that the digital payments giant's standard contracts with small business customers contain an unfair term that could overlook errors in overcharging, burdening its clientele.

The Australian Securities and Investments Commission (ASIC) said it has started proceedings against PayPal Australia Pty Ltd in a case that highlights a contract term that gives PayPal business account holders 60 days to notify discrepancies in fees charged.

In a situation where customers fail to bring the errors appearing in its account statement within the stipulated period to the company's notice, they are forced to accept the fees as accurate, the regulator alleged.

The regulator views the term as unfair as it authorises PayPal to retain fees it has inaccurately charged.

"We allege this term is unfair because it allows PayPal to escape the consequences of its own errors in overcharging small businesses, and places additional burdens on small businesses to detect and correct charging errors," ASIC Deputy Chair Sarah Court said.

PayPal Australia did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment.

As at June 30, there were about 608,275 business account contracts between PayPal and active users in the country.

(Reporting by Roushni Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((Roushni.Nair@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

PYPL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.