Australian regulator sues Facebook over app's use of data

Dec 16 (Reuters) - Australia's competition regulator said on Wednesday it has initiated court proceedings against Facebook Inc FB.O for alleged misleading conduct by the social media giant in promoting its Onavo Protect mobile app to consumers.

The Australian Competition and Consumer Commission said Onavo, Facebook's now-discontinued mobile analytic firm, told customers it would keep their data private but it had instead been used by Facebook for research and identifying future acquisition targets.

